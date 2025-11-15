media release: Reminisce to all your favorite R&B throwbacks, sing-a-longs, party favorites and more in one epic night! From ‘90s slow jams to 2000s bangers, we’re bringing Usher, Chris Brown, Beyoncé, Mary J., Ne-Yo, SZA, Mariah the Scientist & more to the dance floor + your favorite line dances.

Music by DJ Terrence J

11pm-2am

$15 advance

$20 at the door

Birthday Celebrations text 803-389-2907