DJ Terrence J
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Reminisce to all your favorite R&B throwbacks, sing-a-longs, party favorites and more in one epic night! From ‘90s slow jams to 2000s bangers, we’re bringing Usher, Chris Brown, Beyoncé, Mary J., Ne-Yo, SZA, Mariah the Scientist & more to the dance floor + your favorite line dances.
Music by DJ Terrence J
11pm-2am
$15 advance
$20 at the door
Birthday Celebrations text 803-389-2907
Info
