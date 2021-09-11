× Expand courtesy Terri Sorg Wisconsin Dells author Terri Sorg.

media release: Meet & Greet Terri Sorg, Author & Former Mental Health R.N. Her Newest Book, Heart Fairy & Anxiety, Focuses on Stress and Anxiety in Kids & Families. At Literatus Books, Watertown, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ever since COVID-19 has impacted the world, families and kids of all ages, are feeling anxious

Terri Sorg a Wisconsin author and retired mental health Registered Nurse, understands anxiety from several perspectives. She has written a series of books for kids and parents about the importance of loving yourself. The newest book in the Heart Fairy' series titled Heart Fairy & Anxiety, was recently released. (heartfairy.net).

On Saturday, September 11, she will be at Literatus Books in downtown Watertown to offer tips about reducing anxiety in families and talk about her newest book.

She empathizes with those who feel anxious from her own personal experiences and from a clinical perspective as a former mental health professional.

Sorg asks, “What makes you feel anxious?” In her book she discusses ways to help you feel calm and relaxed.

We live in a time of stress and anxiety, and it affects children as well as adults,” she says. “The primary message in my book, Anxiety, is learning to love yourself –that’s especially important when anxiety seems to be taking over your life from a physical and emotional aspect.”

Learning to Love Yourself

The underlying message in all her books is recognizing that you are loved, no matter what. “Your inner Heart Fairy loves you no matter who you are, who you live with or why you think you are not loved. In each book the primary message is that accepting ourselves for who we are is a life-long journey.” H

She came up with the idea of a Heart Fairy from her own experience of searching for love.

She explains, “Being a caretaker of others during my nursing career helped me feel valuable, but it also led to feeling burned out. While I was spending energy caring for others I wasn’t spending any time on myself. Even though I was looking for ways to improve myself and acquire skills for my career, I didn’t realize I was missing the art of loving myself.”

About the Author

Sorg holds a Bachelor of Science degree from UW- Madison and is a retired Registered Nurse. In her nursing career she worked with troubled teens and the mentally ill. Early on when she learned of the work being done in hospice, she became a volunteer and received training in energy healing. At this time she discovered her niche in nursing-- mental health-- where treatment, she says, is as much an art as it is a science.

"I first worked with cognitively disabled and disfigured people whose families were so traumatized they disowned them. Then, I worked as a mental health nurse with troubled teens, and mentally ill people in the community. I helped them deal with their struggles in life."

As many people face challenges living in the time of a pandemic, Sorg points out, “Many people, including children, find happiness is missing in their lives, often because they are anxious.”

Above all, loving yourself is about acceptance, with no judgment of yourself or others.

“With so much tension in the world today, having a strong inner spirit and feeling loved are more important than ever before.”