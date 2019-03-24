Terrific Tessellations
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Fuse science and art together and come and learn about the repeating patterns of tessellations found in both nature and man-made objects! Design your own tessellation and learn how math, art, and science aren’t really all that far apart! Activities rotate monthly and include tessellation puzzles, coloring pages, and Lego designing.
This event is free for members or free with museum admission. No pre-registration required.
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family