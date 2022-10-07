media release: Terror at Tyrol is one haunted attraction with 4 different attractions/themes within. The $20 ticket gets you into the whole attraction and each theme flows consecutively into the next. It is not a pick and choose scenario based upon the natural flow.

Dress appropriately (it's outdoors) and keep an eye on the weather. Wear suitable walking shoes; no high heels or even sandals! If there has been rain, the ground could be muddy.

The attraction begins with a chairlift ride to the top of the hill which is important to the whole experience. It is impossible to complete Terror at Tyrol without riding the chairlift.

Is the attraction available to persons with disabilities or persons who use wheelchairs?

NO. Terror at Tyrol requires the ability to ride a chairlift, climb stairs, maneuver through tight, enclosed spaces and, at times, walk on uneven ground.

Tickets are only available in person when you arrive. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM. From the main road, drive up into the upper lot, park and follow signs directing you to the ticket booth. Any ticket purchased at the ticket window by 10:30 PM will be honored and you are guaranteed to go through. We stop selling tickets at 10:30 PM, so if you are still waiting in a long line to purchase your ticket and the ticket office closes, you will not receive a ticket. This type of situation is rare, but it does happen on occasion.

We accept both cash and credit card as payment.

The whole attraction takes about 35-45 minutes to go through, NOT including time spent in line. We are unable to predict the amount of attendees on any given evening, so there are chances that the line to purchase a ticket at the ticket booth could be quite long and could hinder your chances of acquiring a ticket to the attraction. This type of situation is rare, but it does happen on occasion.