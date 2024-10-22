media release:On Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m., the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society will host “Third Down and a War to Go,” a virtual presentation by Denver-based journalist and author Terri Frei. Frei will discuss his book highlighting members of the celebrated 1942 Wisconsin Badgers football team and their transition to military service during WWII. Frei’s talk will also spotlight former University of Wisconsin football player Fred Negus.

Negus is featured in the Wisconsin Historical Society’s History Makers Traveling Exhibit, “We Take Our Football Seriously,” now showing at the Driftless Historium (100 S 2nd St, downtown Mount Horeb) through October 31, 2024. This WHS outreach effort is part of the History Makers Tour presented by Culver’s and made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services Grant Number: MA-253159-OMS-23.

Terry Frei’s father Jerry played on the 1942 Wisconsin Badgers football team alongside greats such as Negus, Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch, Mark “Had” Hoskins, fullback Pat “Hit’em Again” Harder, and All-American Dave Schreiner. As their legendary season ended, many of the players entered military service and fought during WWII—including Frei’s father who went on to become a decorated P-38 fighter reconnaissance pilot. Using his background as a journalist and his love for sports, Frei weaves a tale of patriotism, service, and friendship in this All-American story.

Frei was raised in Eugene, Oregon, where his father was on the University of Oregon football staff for 17 seasons. Terry moved to Denver, Colorado when in high school, when his father joined the Denver Broncos as their offensive line coach. Jerry Frei also coached with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears before returning to Denver, where he finished out his career as an assistant coach, scout, administrator and consultant with the Broncos before he passed away in 2001. Terry Frei has degrees in history and journalism from the University of Colorado and has won many journalism awards while covering the NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL. He is the author of seven books, including "Third Down and a War to Go," "Horns, Hogs, and Nixon Coming," and the acclaimed "Olympic Affair.” His website is www.terryfrei.com.

The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society operates the Driftless Historium Museum and Research Center. The Society was founded in 1975 to collect, preserve, and share the history and heritage of Southwestern Dane County. Registration is required for this FREE virtual event; the sign-up link can be found at www.mthorebhistory.org/events or call 608-437-6486. For more information, email mthorebahs@gmail.com.