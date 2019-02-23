Terry Kiss Frank Celebration

press release: Join Boris & family, friends, etc.. to celebrate the life of Terry Kiss Frank with music and fellowship, all things that would make Terry happy!

When: February 23rd at 1:30 PM, Oakwood Village Theater, 6205 Mineral Point Rd.

Please join us in singing Sullivan's "The Long Day Closes" during the celebration. This song was traditionally sung to say farewell to longtime Savoyards. To read more about Arthur Sullivan's "The Long Day Closes" go here.To receive a PDF of the score, please email madisonsavoyards@gmail.com.