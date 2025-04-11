from the Activist Calendar: Fri. April 11, 4:30 – 6:00 pm Tesla Charging Station (675 S. Whitney Way – corner with Odana Rd.) Tesla Takedown Picket! Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup. Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy. Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly. Bring signs with your message of opposition to Musk's extremist assault on our country. More info? wsmith84@duck.com