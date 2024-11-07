media release: TeslaCon is the only immersion-themed Steampunk convention in North America. The city of Madison, Wisconsin plays host every year to this event that has a long line of sister conventions preceding it. Our characters and immersive stories have been seen by thousands, and now we continue our story in a whole new elaborate way - with new steampunk adventures and surprises!

We will introduce brand new characters and story elements around every corner as we bring you our newest story: “The Mystery of Kraken Island.”

Tickets available at the door: Thursday: $20.00; Friday: $35.00; Saturday: $40.00; Sunday: $20.00

TeslaCon is open to all ages: everyone is invited, and the average age of a guest is about 32 years old.

All attendees are asked to show proof of age when they register, and if you are under 13 years of age, you must have a parent or guardian attending the convention with you. Because there will be parties and celebrations during the weekend, we will enforce a strict 21 and over policy for all party goers. This is to ensure that everyone has a safe and fun time during the weekend.

TeslaCon will have a special “The World of Dinosaur Show” at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Marriott that is specifically for young children. The show will last about an hour and introduce children to various types of dinosaurs and give little fans a chance to interact with the animals. Afterwards, attendees are welcome to visit the TeslaCon Vendors room for free until noon. Vendors from more than 15 states will attend and showcase their Steampunk wares and designs for purchase.

The Middleton Visitors Center was given 150 FREE tickets to pass out to families. These tickets are first-come-first-serve, no reservations, holds or mailings. Stop by the Middleton Visitors Center at 1811 Parmenter Street (within the historic train depot downtown) to pick up tickets; open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. This show is designed for young children, and there is a limit on tickets of five per family for those 15 and younger.