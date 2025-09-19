media release: A Night with Jason Robert Brown: The celebration begins with A Night with Jason Robert Brown, starring Tess Lenzen and Andrew Linden, on Friday, September 19 at 7:30 PM at the CCT CORE (6120 University Ave, Middleton). Audiences will be treated to an unforgettable evening of songs from one of Broadway’s most acclaimed contemporary composers, performed by two extraordinary local talents. Tickets are $30, which includes one complimentary drink.