TetraPAKMAN reception

media release: “THE MONSTER ACROSS THE STREET” THE ART OF TetraPAKMAN

ART OPENING-Friday, September 1 - 7pm-close - free. With DJ DH.

Methane is the monster and the monster is Methane -Methane is the monster across the street, Methane is the monster in the backyard, Methane is the monster in our kitchens.

Natural gas is Methane, Methane is a potent greenhouse gas -it has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere.

Methane is the monster we ignore, Methane is the monster we live with.

Methane is a fossil fuel, and fossil fuels are the largest contributor to the climate crisis. Cutting methane emissions is the fastest opportunity we have to slow the rate of global warming.

TetraPAKMAN’s practice is focused on community-generated social sculpture projects. His work is about the future, and the challenges we face today as a community.

His projects explore the role of art as a mechanism to generate awareness about the climate crisis.

His current show is a protest to the fossil fuel industry that even knowing their role in the climate crisis from their harmful emissions, continue to delay the transition to cleaner sources of energy while generating record profits.