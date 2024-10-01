TetraPAKMAN Open Studio

media release: The Bubbler at Madison Public Library is excited to welcome TetraPAKMAN back as an artist-in-residence at Central Library this fall. From September-December, the residency– titled "Doing Something!"--will push forward TetraPAKMAN’s impactful work on climate awareness and community-driven art projects.

“It’s an active title - DOING something, from small actions to big actions,” said TetraPAKMAN. “I think we still need to be more bold and courageous in defending the future for our kids, I think we are being very passive as a community. I want to use my artwork again as an opportunity to be here with you in the Library.”

TetraPAKMAN was one of the first artists-in-residence at Madison Public Library when Central Library was remodeled in 2013. His practice focuses on using recycled materials to create community-generated social sculptures, transforming everyday objects into powerful statements about our environment and future.

“We wanted to bring TetraPAKMAN back because his work has consistently engaged the public in meaningful, hands-on art that addresses pressing environmental issues, and this residency promises to continue that legacy with some familiar and some innovative approaches,” said Carlee Latimer, Program Administrator for the Bubbler at Madison Public Library. “He’s a beloved and renowned local artist, and it’s been a joy to watch his trajectory over the past decade.”

Throughout the residency, TetraPAKMAN will host a series of interactive sessions, open studio hours, and workshops, inviting community members to participate in hands-on art-making. These sessions will explore themes of environmental stewardship and creativity, turning recycled materials like plastic bottles and cardboard into impactful art. Along the way, he plans to reflect on the past decade of his work and envision the future, while also asking participants to propel the artistic dialogue on climate, community and social justice forward.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to join TetraPAKMAN in the Bubbler Room at Central Library for open studio sessions. Participants will help build large-scale community sculptures and engage in creative projects using reclaimed materials. Some of his ongoing projects include painting bedsheets for an upcoming installation, creating messages out of old keyboard keys or using everyday objects like lids, boxes, and twist-ties to make larger than life sculpture forms. Many of TetraPAKMAN’s projects scale up or down based on age and timeframe — so come by for 5 minutes, an hour, or more and we will be Doing Something. Your creative additions are welcome anytime as he works to transform the Bubbler Room at Central Library!

Tuesdays Mornings: 10am - 12pm (10/8, 10/22, 11/19, 12/3, 12/17, 12/31)

Tuesdays Evenings: 5-7pm (10/1, 10/29, 11/12, 12/10)

Fridays Mornings: 9-11am (10/4, 11/1, 11/15, 12/13, 12/27)

Learn more about the residency and get updates on the Bubbler's website.

If you are interested in helping him source materials for the community to create dynamic sculptures, here is a list of recycled items he’s looking for.

Plastic lids (such as from a peanut butter container or gatorade, etc)

Small to medium boxes made of thin cardboard (such as pasta, cereal, or toiletry boxes, etc)

Plastic bread bag clips

Plastic rigid can holders

Empty, cardboard paper towel or toilet paper rolls

Plastic computer keys (detached from keyboard)

Feel free to drop any donations of above materials outside of the Bubbler Room at Central Library. If you have any questions regarding materials or donations, please email: clatimer@madisonpubliclibrary.org

TetraPAKMAN’s residency is supported by the Friends of Madison Public Library.

About the Bubbler at Madison Public Library

The Bubbler’s hands-on workshops, performances, and events introduce participants to a variety of local experts who share their talent and passion for art, design, and maker culture. For more information, visit madisonbubbler.org, Madison Bubbler on Facebook, or @madisonbubbler on Instagram.