media release: The windows of Central Library will display the next iteration of Wake Up!, an ongoing project by current Bubbler artist-in-residence, TetraPAKMAN. The large-scale art exhibition was installed on the first and second floor windows of Central Library facing Fairchild, Henry and Mifflin Streets on Saturday, March 15 and will remain in place through Tuesday, April 22nd to coincide with Earth Day.

Wake Up! is a community-generated, multi-year project focusing on the climate crisis. TetraPAKMAN says his aim is to merge social commentary, carbon emissions data, and collective action. Utilizing the monthly data provided by The Keeling Curve(link is external), a daily record of global atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration maintained by Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, Throughout his residency, TetraPAKMAN has invited community members to paint the month, year, and the coinciding CO2 emissions in parts per million (ppm) directly onto repurposed bed sheets. He says these unique canvases have generated dynamic conversations about privilege and its place within the climate crisis.

“For me it was important to bring back this project when I was selected to be an Artist-in-Residence, and to put it around so that we can say ‘libraries are a safe space for science, libraries are a safe space for the community to have these types of conversations’ [even when the rest of the world] is still trying to deny the science facts or trying to distract us from the actions that we need to take,” said TetraPAKMAN. “I admire the Madison Public Library for being bold in their commitments and programs. Especially in the Artist-in-Residence program because they give artists the freedom to express our interests, beliefs and philosophical approaches. For me this was a huge opportunity and I’m very honored, proud and thankful.”

TetraPAKMAN began working the CO2 emission data into his art practice in 2015 and later began capturing the numbers and dates in this format in 2019, in alignment with the Global Climate Strike. Previous iterations of Wake Up! include temporary installations at locations such as the Madison Capitol lawn, Communication Madison exterior, UW–Madison School of Education Gallery and most recently as an exhibition at the Social Justice Center.

As part of his residency at Central Library, TetraPAKMAN has worked with the public over the last seven months to paint an additional 21 sheets during open studio hours, workshops, and other special events, while discussing personal responsibility, privilege, and collective climate action with patrons of all ages.

“TetraPAKMAN encourages intergenerational, hands-on collaboration while fostering dialogue around pressing environmental issues,” said Bubbler Program Administrator Carlee Latimer. “At a time when many people feel paralyzed by the various issues facing our world, such as the climate crisis, it is important that the library provides free and accessible opportunities for folks to re-enter the conversation and learn alongside friends and strangers alike when they feel inclined to engage.”

For additional information: www.madisonbubbler.org/residencies/central