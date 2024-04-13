press release: The Texas Tenors are the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of America’s Got Talent! Since appearing on the series in 2009, JC, Marcus, and John have performed over 2,000 concerts, recorded five studio albums, produced 2 PBS specials, and have written two hit children’s books. They have earned impressive recognition including two Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature, and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical Artist in the World. The Tenor’s most recent albums “Outside the Lines”, “Rise”, and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” all debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts.

The Texas Tenors will celebrate a huge milestone for the 2023-2024 season…. 15 years together!

On TTT’s 15th Anniversary Tour you will hear new music along with rousing patriotic favorites and everything from country to classical! Come and celebrate with the boys and make some new and lasting memories at a concert experience that you’ll never forget.

Adults $45; students $10. Tickets also available at Lake Ridge Bank, 3207 Parmenter St. Middleton.