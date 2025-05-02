Text Messages From the Edge of Erasure

× Expand courtesy Lady Laughs Lady Laughs Comedy founder Dina Nina Martinez.

media release: Living within so much history, we rarely are able to breathe without an onslaught of terror. This show is community, advocacy and appeal to humanity. Part storytelling, part poetry and prose, and part community conversation, Text Messages is resistance. Purging the fear to embrace the beauty, magnificence and comfort we find in art, community and connection with all. Dina Nina brings her Collectivist vision and deep contemplation from her day to day into an intentionally sacred space of community and unity. Also, celebrating her 55th year of incarnation.

