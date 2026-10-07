× Expand Aubrey McCardell Textile creations by Aubrey McCardell, an artist at the 2026 Textile Art Market. Textile creations by Aubrey McCardell, an artist at the 2026 Textile Art Market.

media release: Shop one-of-a-kind textile art made by talented local artists at TAC’s Textile Art Market, a free, holiday-season shopping event curated by former TAC Artist-in-Residence, Dakota Mace.

This invitational market brings together 16 fiber artists offering a beautiful and varied selection of handmade textile art, perfect for gifting—or treating yourself. Discover unique pieces you won’t find anywhere else, meet artists, and support their creative practices while you shop. Free to attend and open to everyone!

Friday, November 6, 5-9pm: Gallery Night. Special mini market during Madison's citywide Gallery Night event — nine of the Market Artists will be at TAC Friday Evening (see list below).

Saturday, November 7, 10am-4pm. Main market hours featuring the work of all participating artists, free artist demos, and more!

Participating artists:

Hannah O’Hare Bennett*

Olive Earley*

Gwenyn Hill Farm

Sam Furseth*

Sara Holwerda (zine table artist)

India Johnson (zine table artist)

Carlee Latimer (zine table artist)

Aubrey McCardell*

Heidi Parkes (zine table artist)

Emily Popp

Lauren Stephenson*

Driftless Tannery

Jennifer Triolo

Tiffany Wanek

Maria Amalia Wood

*Participating in Friday’s market