Textile Arts Center Open House & Community Day
to
Textile Arts Center 1702 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: TAC Open House & Community Day
An afternoon of fiber art fun celebrating our new space!
Sunday, September 7, 1-4pm
At this weekend event, TAC officially re-opens to the public (following our summer 2025 move) with fiber art activities for all. This is event is free and open to everyone. Join us!
Wrap a BIG house and BIG TAC letters in fiber goodness with local artist Terri Messinides.
Pick up a TAC Craft Pack, choc-a-bloc with art-making goodies. When you’ve finished a project with your Pack, add a photo to our Craft Pack online gallery (instructions and a link will be provided).
Enjoy our current exhibition, Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say.
Check out a special showing of works by our talented fall 2025 teaching artists, and preview our fall class offerings.
Learn about TAC’s upcoming programs and ways to get involved - take a class, come to TAC for a FREE maker meetup, become a member, volunteer!
Learn about the wonderful programs of The Sewing Machine Project, a resident organization of TAC’s new space.
Getting here: TAC Madison is located at 1702 South Park Street.
Parking: There is ample parking in our lot!