Textile Arts Center Open House & Community Day

media release: TAC Open House & Community Day

An afternoon of fiber art fun celebrating our new space!

Sunday, September 7, 1-4pm

At this weekend event, TAC officially re-opens to the public (following our summer 2025 move) with fiber art activities for all. This is event is free and open to everyone. Join us!

Wrap a BIG house and BIG TAC letters in fiber goodness with local artist Terri Messinides.

Pick up a TAC Craft Pack, choc-a-bloc with art-making goodies. When you’ve finished a project with your Pack, add a photo to our Craft Pack online gallery (instructions and a link will be provided).

Enjoy our current exhibition, Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say.

Check out a special showing of works by our talented fall 2025 teaching artists, and preview our fall class offerings.

Learn about TAC’s upcoming programs and ways to get involved - take a class, come to TAC for a FREE maker meetup, become a member, volunteer!

Learn about the wonderful programs of The Sewing Machine Project, a resident organization of TAC’s new space.

Getting here: TAC Madison is located at 1702 South Park Street.

Parking: There is ample parking in our lot!