Textile Arts Center reception

media release: The Textile Arts Center of Madison (TAC) is pleased toannounce the opening of Quantum Color, an exhibition by Thomas C. Romero exploring a world of unlimited possibilities through color and fiber. The exhibition will be on view at TAC, located at 2436 Pennsylvania Ave. in Madison, from March 14 through May17, 2025. (Public gallery hours listed below.)

About the exhibition

Quantum Color showcases artworks by Milwaukee-based fiber and materials artist Thomas C. Romero, including his suspended crocheted “structures”; weavings; paper and fiber collagraph mono prints; and large-scale paintings. Romero’s varied fiber art explorations are united by his bold use of color, lively gesture, and unexpected use of materials.

About his suspended crocheted structures (pictured below), Romero writes, “As the viewer moves through the space, multiple colors and layers are produced, projected, and reflected, ever-changing as you engage with its environment. Like leaves shaking on the trees in a fall breeze, as you move, the colors, shapes, and subjects move and change with you—never seeing the same interaction unless you stand completely still.”

TAC will celebrate the opening of Quantum Color with a public reception for the artist on Friday, March 14, from 6-8pm. This event is free and open to the public. Quantum Color runs concurrently with 100 Knittings, an exhibition of knitted paintings by Renée Roeder Earley.

TAC’s public hours for viewing the exhibition are Thursdays from noon-4pm and Saturdays from 10am-2pm, March 14 through May 17, 2025. Please see TAC’s website for more information.

About the Artist

Thomas C. Romero is an interdisciplinary artist from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Through his work, he bridges the mediums of drawing, painting, printmaking, and large fiber installation through deep meditation and observation. Romero’s practice serves as a broad investigation of how the engagement of color and line can reveal and project information stored deep within the surface or material. Within his structures are a documentation of memories and stories that reveal themselves through his hands, and onto the fibers. Using multiple mediums allows him to extend through these memories and lock them into place onto any surface, weaving each piece together to tell a larger story of shared histories, reflections, and projections.

About the Textile Arts Center of Madison

The Textile Arts Center of Madison (TAC) is a hub for the fiber arts community,offering classes and workshops, exhibitions and events, and access to supplies for makers and enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2023 with a vision for a community in which creative expression through textile and fiber arts is celebrated, supported, and accessible to all. Through its programming, TAC celebrates the rich traditions and cultures of fiber craft and seeks to reflect the diversity of fiber art makers. Visit textileartsmadison.org to learn more.