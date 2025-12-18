Textiles: Conversations on Fiber and Cloth

media release: January's discussion will focus on a screening of the 68 minute film The Nettle Dress followed by a guided discussion with special guest Leslie Schroeder, founder of Midwest Linen Revival.

About the film: The Nettle Dress is the story of textile artist Allan Brown who spends seven years making a dress by hand just from the fiber of locally foraged stinging nettles. This is ‘Hedgerow Couture’, the greenest of slow fashion and also medicine. It’s how he survives the death of his wife and finds a beautiful way to honor her. A modern-day fairytale and hymn to the healing power of nature and slow craft.

About the speaker: Textitles facilitator Angela Johnson will be joined by special guest Leslie Schroeder, founder of Midwest Linen Revival for a discussion following the film. Midwest Linen Revival is an advocacy, education, and outreach organization building community and knowledge around fiber flax in our bioregion. Anchored in the value of centering growers and producers while inviting consumers to reflect on: who grew your clothes? Actively offering lectures and workshops while doing research, working to develop knowledge and capacity among Midwestern agriculturalists, and building our regional textile ecosystem. Midwest Linen Revival offers leadership in this dynamic and expansive opportunity of fiber flax.

About Textitles: Textitles is a free monthly discussion group for readings, watchings, and listenings (books, films, and podcasts) on textile and fiber art with a focus on historical, social, economic, and environmental concerns related to fibers, fabrics, makers/artists, techniques, use, value, and more. This discussion group is facilitated by local professional artist Angela Johnson and sponsored by the Textile Arts Center of Madison with a different topic to read, view, or listen to, typically on your own before the discussion.

About the facilitator: Angela Johnson is a professional artist, creativity coach and educator. She earned a master’s degree in art education, an MA in art and an MFA with a focus in photography from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her areas of artistic expertise include art journaling, alternative photo processes, bookmaking and box making, Creativity Coaching, and installation art. Angela’s work includes themes of nature, balance, and telling stories through individual and collective memories. She often incorporates scientific elements and concepts into her work. Collaborations with other artists and scientists energizes her creativity.

Johnson is a fixture in the Wisconsin arts scene, with 20+ years of experience maintaining public art studios, teaching workshops, facilitating programs, leading public art installations and lecturing at universities. She has worked in museums, elementary schools, senior centers, colleges and universities. She has inspired and helped people of every age — from toddlers to 95-year-olds — reaching far into the depths of their imagination to discover and channel their creativity. She also teaches workshops on mindfulness and yoga.

Website: angelajohnsonartist.com | Social: @angelajohnsonartist

Space is limited and registration is month-by-month. Register for each conversation you wish to attend at the TAC website. (https://www.textileartsmadison.org/textitles-1).