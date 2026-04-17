media release: "Texts From Erasure: A Celebration of Trans Belonging" is a living archive—part birthday ritual, part storytelling event, part communal act of remembrance and joy.

On the occasion of Dina Nina’s birthday, this second annual performance invites audiences into a sacred space where trans lives are centered, named, and celebrated beyond harm narratives. Through humor, honesty, and heart, the show transforms erased texts into living testimony—proof that trans people have always been here and are not going anywhere.

This is a night for those who believe joy itself is resistance.

This is a gathering for belonging.