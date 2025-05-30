The Textures, Novel Folly

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Sure to make hips shake and heads move! The Textures are a six-piece original band led by vocalist & front-woman Kelsey Kays. With dual guitarists, bass, synth & drums, their sound is often described as a fusion of funk, pop, and soul with a taste for jams.

Novel Folly is a five-piece, independent, genre-fluid group.

$10 cover.

harmonybarandgrill.com

608-249-4333
