PRESS RELEASE: Subspace Gallery gallery presents its second exhibition which is devoted to artists who use text/language in their works. This exhibition of 41 printed matter works by over 30 international artists is a powerful demonstration of the different ways texts & language have been used by artists' with a conceptual leaning. This home-based gallery is the perfect environment in which to become acquainted with these provocative artworks.

Gallery: Subspace Gallery

Exhibition Title: TEXTWORKS

Exhibition Dates: October 6, 2017 - Feb. 14, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, Oct. 6, 6-10pm, free and open to the public

Location: 1853 Helena Street (Atwood neighborhood)

Visiting: call for appointment: 920-217-1775