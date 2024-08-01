RSVP for TGIF Camp

media release: Girls Inc. is back with their second annual Girls Inc. Friends (TGIF) Camp — this time at the Madison School Forest!

Spend a full summer Friday (August 16, 9am - 9pm) hiking, rope climbing and playing games. Then enjoy a nighttime cookout with classic campfire activities.

TGIF Camp is FREE and open to all greater Madison girls and nonbinary youth going into 3rd through 8th grade. No experience with Girls Inc.? No problem! Youth will engage with a variety of Girls Inc. staff and have opportunities to make friends from around the city.

We've extended the registration date to August 1 so as many youth as possible can attend. Learn more and register now!