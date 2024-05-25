Thaddeus Tukes, Reggie Nicholson & Emma Dayhuff

× Expand Thaddeus Tukes

media release: Thaddeus Tukes brings Reggie Nicholson (NYC/Chicago percussionist) and Emma Dayhuff (Madison/Chicago bassist) to CODA for an evening of unforgettable vibes, piano, and more! WORLD-CLASS MUSICIANSHIP Presented as the "World's best vibraphonist" by World Expo 2020 in Dubai, composer and percussionist Thaddeus Tukes honors the legacy of the vibraphone within the jazz tradition and beyond. His virtuosity and creativity "brings poetry to the vibraphone" (Chicago Tribune, 2019), which has captivated audiences around the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York City, Symphony Center in Chicago, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. As one of "Chicago's Hidden Gems" (CBS, 2023), Thaddeus is the most in demand vibraphonist in the city of Chicago. CLASSICALLY TRAINED PRODIGY percussion instruction with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association's Percussion Scholarship Program. While studying classical music, he was inspired to play Jazz after hearing vibraphonists Lionel Hampton and Stefon Harris. At age 16, he received superior ratings in city and state-wide solo competitions in classical music, and recognition as the best Illinois Jazz vibraphonist among high school competitors by the Illinois Music Education Association. Tukes graduated with a combined bachelor's degree in Jazz piano and vibraphone studies from Northwestern University, the first Jazz vibraphone degree program at a non-conservatory university in the United States.

Ticket: $20. Get them online or at the door!