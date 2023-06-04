Thaddeus Tukes Trio

× Expand Thaddeus Tukes

(2022 critics' pick) A veteran of Carnegie Hall and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Thaddeus Tukes is a literate, inventive vibraphonist whose poetic style has landed him in performance with the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic as well as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He’s a Chicago political activist and teacher as well. In 2020 he and others formed the Chicago Freedom Ensemble, a music and social justice advocacy organization.