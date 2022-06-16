Thaddeus Tukes Trio

Madison Jazz Festival event.

media release: Musician and composer Thaddeus Tukes "brings poetry to the vibraphone," declares the Chicago Tribune. Thaddeus' poetic, "water" sound has captivated audiences from Chicago to Cuba and beyond. Thaddeus has been a featured soloist at various music venues including Carnegie Hall in New York, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Alfred's on Beale Street, and Andy's Jazz Club. In Chicago, Thaddeus leads one of the most in-demand jazz small ensembles, while teaching and providing master classes to students from preschool through undergraduate. The Chicago Tribune featured Thaddeus Tukes' Sextet in their "Top Jazz Performances of 2019."

Advance tickets $15 online at https://thaddeustukes.bpt.me up to 2 hours before the show. Tickets$20 at the door.