Thalia Coombs,Thomas Kasdorf & Samantha Sinai

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: Violinist Thalia Coombs (DMA, student of David Perry) and pianist Thomas Kasdorf (DMA, student of Martha Fischer) perform piano trios by Tchaikovsky and Haydn with alumna cellist Samantha Sinai.

The Tchaikovsky Piano Trio is a massive, rarely-played masterwork described by the composer as “music of a symphonic character.” Nearly an hour in length, the piece is Tchaikovsky’s only chamber work for piano and strings, written in memory of his friend and mentor Nikolai Rubinstein. Haydn’s Piano Trio in G major, Hob. XV/25, nicknamed the “Gypsy Rondo” for its boisterous finale, is his most popular essay in the genre, and a true delight.

Haydn: Piano Trio in G major, Hob. XV/25 “Gypsy Rondo” (1795)

Tchaikovsky: Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 (1882)