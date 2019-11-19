press release: Thankful is Madison Reading Project's annual community event to thank and celebrate our partners, volunteers, donors, supporters, and literacy champions. Join us and let's celebrate these valued members of our community and the importance of children's literacy. There are a limited number of tickets. RSVP sooner than later.

If you're able to, we'd love for you to bring a new children's book to donate to our giving library. Unable to attend but have books you'd like to donate? Swing on by and drop them off. Please refer to our donations guidelines prior to bringing any donations.

*Parking is available in the lot but is limited. If you park on the street, please park on the west side of the street.