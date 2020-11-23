RSVP for Thanksgiving Carry-Out

press release: To-Go-Thanksgiving Meal Orders replace the traditional buffet as the Maier family, owners of the Dorf Haus Supper Club, Roxbury, near Sauk City, cook up safe ways to celebrate the holiday. Thanksgiving dinners are $20 and can be reserved up until Monday, November 23 at 2 p.m. for pick up on Thanksgiving Day between 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Exact times will be determined when placing orders by emailing dorfhaus@chorus.net or texting to 608-516-3053.

Dorf Haus dressing and gravy, which has been a popular take out option for many years, will be available for pick up on Wednesday, November 25 or Thanksgiving Day. Cost is $5.95 a pound for dressing and $5 a pint for gravy.

The Dorf Haus continues the annual Thanksgiving Day fundraiser by donating a portion of the proceeds to support The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. (PANCAN) in memory of Betty Maier, who co-founded the Dorf Haus 61 years ago, with her late husband, Vern. November is pancreatic cancer awareness month.

Although closed for onsite dining on Thanksgiving Day for the buffet which annually attracts more than 800 people, the Dorf Haus is open Wednesdays through Sundays, starting at 4:30 p.m. for safe dining inside and take-out.