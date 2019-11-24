Thanksgiving Celebration

press release: OutReach LGBT Community Center and the LGBTQ 50-Plus Alliance once more host their Annual Thanksgiving gathering this November! Bring a side dish or dessert to pass or a suggested donation of $10. Turkey with cornbread stuffing, ham, and beverages will be provided. An ALL AGES event! Alcohol will not be served. Come celebrate the season with good food and good company!

For more information, call OutReach at 255-8582 or e-mail info@lgbtoutreach.org