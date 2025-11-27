Thanksgiving Day Dash

Buy Tickets

Cherokee Park 1000 Burning Wood Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release:  Join us for a Cherokee Park Thanksgiving Day Dash 5k - with (optional purchased) race shirts! Join your neighbors and fellow North side at 9am to sweat it out with a run or walk or volunteer to help before Turkey day turns to feasting and football.

  • Race start time: 9am on 11/27 at Cherokee Park 
  • All are welcome, including dogs and strollers. 
  • Free to participate, $20 for a shirt. 11/18 is the shirt deadline
  • Any profits will be donated to The River Food Pantry
  • REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE OR VOLUNTEER HERE  
  • Cherokee Park Neighborhood Association Sponsoring after race snacks. 

Feel free to fill this form out multiple times if you have more than 5 participants or 2 volunteers. 

Info

Cherokee Park 1000 Burning Wood Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers
Recreation
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Thanksgiving Day Dash - 2025-11-27 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Thanksgiving Day Dash - 2025-11-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Thanksgiving Day Dash - 2025-11-27 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Thanksgiving Day Dash - 2025-11-27 09:00:00 ical