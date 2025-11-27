media release: Join us for a Cherokee Park Thanksgiving Day Dash 5k - with (optional purchased) race shirts! Join your neighbors and fellow North side at 9am to sweat it out with a run or walk or volunteer to help before Turkey day turns to feasting and football.

Race start time: 9am on 11/27 at Cherokee Park

All are welcome, including dogs and strollers.

Free to participate, $20 for a shirt. 11/18 is the shirt deadline

Any profits will be donated to The River Food Pantry

REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE OR VOLUNTEER HERE

Cherokee Park Neighborhood Association Sponsoring after race snacks.

Feel free to fill this form out multiple times if you have more than 5 participants or 2 volunteers.