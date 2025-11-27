Thanksgiving Day Dash
Cherokee Park 1000 Burning Wood Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us for a Cherokee Park Thanksgiving Day Dash 5k - with (optional purchased) race shirts! Join your neighbors and fellow North side at 9am to sweat it out with a run or walk or volunteer to help before Turkey day turns to feasting and football.
- Race start time: 9am on 11/27 at Cherokee Park
- All are welcome, including dogs and strollers.
- Free to participate, $20 for a shirt. 11/18 is the shirt deadline
- Any profits will be donated to The River Food Pantry
- REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE OR VOLUNTEER HERE
- Cherokee Park Neighborhood Association Sponsoring after race snacks.
Feel free to fill this form out multiple times if you have more than 5 participants or 2 volunteers.
