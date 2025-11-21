RSVP for Thanksgiving Dinner
Megan Watson/Unsplash
A roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and a mini pumpkin.
Thanksgiving dinners skew traditional, but there are options.
It’s not been a good year so far for folks who’ve been hit hard by job losses, the government shutdown, and especially the disruption in SNAP benefits. Fortunately caring members of the community want to share the harvest so everyone can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal. First Congregational United Church of Christ-Madison offers a meal via delivery or pick up at the church on Thanksgiving between noon and 3 p.m. RSVP required; call 608-233-9751 or go here by 5 p.m. Nov. 20 to place your order. Slice's Bar & Grill serves a pay-what-you-can dinner either carryout or dine-in; either way you must call the bar at 608-243-6925 by Nov. 21 to reserve a meal. Dine-in serving time is 4:30 p.m. Check Facebook for updates. Drop-in options on the holiday include Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road (11 a.m.-1 p.m.); Luke House, 310 S. Ingersoll St. (3-4 p.m.), and the Cardinal Bar, 418 E. Wilson St. (5-10 p.m., pay-what-you can). Registration is required for the meal at Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Road (noon; RSVP at 608-244-6181) and recommended for the Delta Beer Lab meal (3-5 p.m. call Delta at 608-640-4500 or register here.