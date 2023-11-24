The Thanksgiving Hangover Show

× Expand Mike Bryk Skyler Higley sitting on a bench. Skyler Higley

media release: Relax and unwind after Thanksgiving with a night of stand-up comedy at Madison's flamingo-themed soccer club bar! Featuring a hilarious lineup of comics headlined by Skyler Higley:

Skyler Higley is a stand-up comedian, WGA award-winning writer, and actor who comes out of Chicago's legendary comedy scene. Skyler’s razor-sharp writing has been honed from contributing positions at ClickHole and the New Yorker, as well as staff writing gigs at The Onion and CONAN. Skyler was named one of New York Comedy Festival's “Comics To Watch” in 2019, was one of the Just For Laughs Festival’s New Faces in 2022, and was featured on Comedy Central Stand-Up in 2023, bringing a comedic style described by his former boss Conan O'Brien as “delightfully bizarre and undeniably hilarious.”

With stand-up performances by: Peter Heinz, Sam Rocha, Chloe Mikala, special guests!

Hosted by: Lisa Quam

Doors open at 7:30PM, Show starts at 8PM. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6. Tickets are $15 online or cash at the door. No extra fees! $5 cash with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/739616054517729

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggested arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open to the venue. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.