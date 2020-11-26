Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Meal

press release: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church – A local church that has been hosting an annual Thanksgiving meal for their members and the Meadowood neighborhood for more than 25 years will be providing a traditional meal again this year…but in an untraditional way.

Good Shepherd will host Thanksgiving To-Go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2020. People will pick up their meals via drive-thru in the parking lot of the church’s Madison location, 5701 Raymond Road in Madison (on the southwest corner of Raymond Road and Whitney Way.)

“Since the pandemic started, we’ve had to change the way we do a lot of things here at Good Shepherd,” said Rick Thomas, Good Shepherd Director of Facilities and Outreach. “Our food pantry changed to a drive-thru model back in March. It has worked so well we decided to try and provide our traditional Thanksgiving meal the same way.”

More than 400 people, including community members and church members, enjoyed the meal last year. Volunteers will be wearing masks and taking proper precautions this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to make Thanksgiving To-Go possible. Thomas doesn’t know how many people to expect this year, but the church plans to have enough food to provide a meal to anyone that wants one. This traditional dinner includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberries and dessert, plus all the trimmings!

There is no cost for the meal.