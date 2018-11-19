RSVP for Thanksgiving Meals for the Homebound

press release: Free Home-delivered Thanksgiving Day Dinner

Are you a homebound older adult, or will you just not have other access to a Thanksgiving meal this year? You can request a free home-delivered dinner for Thanksgiving Day.

Deliveries will be made between 12:00--1:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22, 2018.

ADVANCE RESERVATIONS NEEDED: CALL 608-251-8405 by Noon on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

A group of volunteers led by Rev. David Smith will prepare the food at the FEED kitchens on Sherman Avenue in north Madison. The meals will be brought to you by volunteer drivers. This annual event is coordinated by the South Madison Coalition of the Elderly, the North/Eastside Senior Coalition and Door Creek Northside Church.

Interested in volunteering to deliver meals? Call 608-251-8405.

Note, we are not serving a sit-down meal, just home deliveries.