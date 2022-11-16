Thanksgiving Potluck

RSVP

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Come together and celebrate the holidays!  The LGBTQ 50+ Alliance and the Madison Area Transgender Association are gathering together at the Madison Senior Center on Wednesday, November 16, to share a meal and build connections.  Turkey, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie are on the menu. 

We request a $10 donation (or give what you are able, if possible). You could be a friend, and donate a meal for someone, if you can.

Please register early, we are limited to 20 people! Please contact Kristi Mason at (608) 255-8582 or kristim@lgbtoutreach.org with questions.

Info

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
LGBT
Food & Drink
608-712-3411
RSVP
Google Calendar - Thanksgiving Potluck - 2022-11-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Thanksgiving Potluck - 2022-11-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Thanksgiving Potluck - 2022-11-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Thanksgiving Potluck - 2022-11-16 18:00:00 ical