media release: The Janesville Wrestling Alliance (JWA), the premier independent pro wrestling company in Southern Wisconsin, is thrilled to announce JWA’s Thanksgiving Throwdown 2025—on Wednesday, November 26th, 2025, at Holiday Inn Express Janesville-I-90 & US Hwy 14, located at 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville, Wisconsin 53546.

Thanksgiving Throwdown 2025 promises to be a can't-miss spectacle, with a stacked lineup of the biggest JWA superstars and special guest appearances. Fans can expect an intense night of high-flying maneuvers, hard-hitting battles, and surprises in the ring.

Tickets Ringside WILL SELL OUT! With limited ringside seats, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure their spot close to the action. Don’t miss the chance to witness history up close as JWA delivers a one-of-a-kind wrestling experience at Holiday Inn Express Janesville-I-90 & US Hwy 14,. 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville, Wisconsin 53546

Event Details:

Event Name: JWA’s Thanksgiving Throwdown 2025

Date: Wednesday, November 26th, 2025

Location: Holiday Inn Express Janesville (I-90 & US Hwy 14) 3100 Wellington Place Janesville, Wisconsin 53546

Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM | Event begins at 8:00 PM

Tickets: Available now at JWAtoday.com | Ringside seats are expected to sell out quickly!