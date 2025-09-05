Thanya Iyer, Tenci, Hunter Nicholson

media release: doors 7pm / $15

Thanya Iyer is an enigmatic songwriter based in Montreal, Québec who crafts sparkling, experimental pop music. Her live band features Pompey, Emilie Kahn, and Daniel Gélinas, whose acoustic and electronic contributions enliven serene, spiritual compositions. Following their 2020 Polaris long-listed, sophomore album Kind, 2025's TIDE/TIED navigates the rhythms of communal identity, healing, and loving, within a dissonant world.

A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing is Chicago-based Tenci’s second album, coming after their 2020 debut My Heart Is An Open Field, which introduced Jess Shoman’s music explorations to the world. Shoman admits that their first album dealt with letting go of painful life experiences, resulting in emptiness. In this recent collection of wiser years and distance from that former grief, Tenci carries an opposite feeling, a celebration of self-rejuvenation.

Hunter Nicholson is a solo looping clarinet/flute/piano player based in northern Wisconsin