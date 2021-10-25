press release: Falconbridge Players presents chilling stories of terror and suspense Monday October 25, 7 PM, at Arts + Literature Laboratory in Madison. Come with a strong will to survive. Don’t come alone.

“Right there, while I gazed upon it, it faded away, ceased to be. I didn’t die, but I swear, from what I experienced in those few succeeding moments, that I know full well that men can die of fright.” – That Dead Men Rise Up Never

If you only know Jack London from building a fire, you don’t know Jack London. His stories of ghost sailors and corpses stronger than death await the bold, along with a first-person tale of a near-death experience during the Cuba City, Wisconsin mining boom.

Ghost sailors, corpses stronger than death, and a last-gasp for survival await in That Dead Men Rise Up Never (and Other Stories), a spooky dramatic reading.

Performed by Thomas Amacher, Jacob Lange, Bryan Metrish, Jason Summerlott, and Sarah Whelan.

Free and open to the public at the new ALL, 111 S. Livingston St. in Madison.

Come ready to comply with current Public Health Madison Dane County orders. Don’t come alone.