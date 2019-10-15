That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: During his time in Southern California in the 1910s and early 1920s, Frank Lloyd Wright accelerated the search for an authentic L.A. architecture that might be experimental but also responsive to the city’s history, culture and landscape. Writer/Director Christopher Hawthorne explores the five Maya-inspired houses the legendary architect built in Los Angeles in that period. Run time: 56 mins.

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
608-261-4000
