That Tracks!

MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

media release: With deer hunting season coming up, now may be a good time to know what you have to look for. Please join MacKenzie Center educators in the Lodge for this drop-in event. There will be crafts to do, scat to observe and a way to test your knowledge.

This event is meant for children in first to seventh grade, but all are welcome.

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Environment, Kids & Family
Recreation
608-635-8112
