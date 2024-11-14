That Tracks!
MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
media release: With deer hunting season coming up, now may be a good time to know what you have to look for. Please join MacKenzie Center educators in the Lodge for this drop-in event. There will be crafts to do, scat to observe and a way to test your knowledge.
This event is meant for children in first to seventh grade, but all are welcome.
6 – 7:30 p.m.
Info
Environment, Kids & Family
Recreation