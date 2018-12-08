press release: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 12PM-6PM, State Street Area

The 12 Bars of Christmas is based on a popular idea that happens in cities across the United States. As organizers of large events such as the Shamrock Shuffle, Swarmm Events wanted to put together an event that focused on giving back to those in need during the holiday season.

Participants will receive a mug to fill with drinks at each bar. Every bar will have drink specials available for all participating. Holiday clothing is encouraged! Everything from ugly sweaters to Santa suits are welcome! Part of your ticket cost will also be donated to the Toys for Tots program.

NO day of ticket sales.