The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee

press release: GRAMMY-nominated band The 1975 will perform at Fiserv Forum on Monday, May 18, 2020, with direct support Phoebe Bridgers and supporting act Beabadoobee.

Along with the tour announcement The 1975 shared “Me & You Together Song,” the new song from Notes On A Conditional Form. Named as one of 2020’s most anticipated albums by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and Vulture, Notes On A Conditional Form will be released on Friday, April 24 by Dirty Hit / Interscope Records.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change, protect biodiversity, empower communities and restore our planet. Their aim is to reforest the planet, one tree at a time.

“Me & You Together Song” debuted as the Hottest Record in the World earlier today when The 1975 performed it live on BBC Radio 1’s “Future Sounds with Annie Mac.”

Fans who pre-order Notes On A Conditional Form will instantly receive “Me & You Together Song” plus the opening track – “The 1975,” which features a Greta Thunberg monologue – and the singles “People” and “Frail State of Mind.” Placing “People” on its list of “The 100 Best Songs of 2019,” Pitchfork said, “The song is both a wake-up call and an admission of defeat—a balls-out strut to be played for the indifferent masses as the world burns.”

Notes On A Conditional Form is the follow-up to 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, the Manchester-based quartet’s third consecutive album to top The Official U.K. Albums chart. In the states, it claimed the No. 1 position on the Top Album Sales, Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. The single “Give Yourself A Try” has received a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Rock Song. The 1975 took honors for best British Group and British Album of the Year at the 2019 BRIT Awards and received two Ivor Novello awards – Songwriters Of The Year and Best Contemporary Song (“Love It If We Made It”).

After being named one of the best songs of 2018 by critics at The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Vulture and NPR, “Love It If We Made It” also appeared on the Best Songs of the 2010s recaps. A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships and the band’s second studio album, I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, were included on Pitchfork’s 200 Best Albums of the 2010s list.