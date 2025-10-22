The 39 Steps

media release: By Patrick Barlow; Directed by John Taylor Phillips. Runs October 22 - November 23.

Grab your gummy bears and buckle up for a fall-down funny thriller, as a charming everyman is swept up in romance and ridiculous twists. Launched into an intrigue he didn’t know he needed, our Mr. Hannay navigates femmes fatales, villains and clowns with dashing, theatrical flair. It’s a seductive spy story based on all the best noir, with a hearty comic twist – think North by Northwest by Noël Coward. All brought to gleeful life by four incredible actors playing over 100 characters. It’s the thrilling escape we’ve all been craving – a special event in the Touchstone that will leave you in stitches. Secure your tickets before they’re stolen away. Runs October 22 - November 23.

Featuring: Nate Burger, Casey Hoekstra, Laura Rook, Marcus Truschinski

Synopsis

Richard Hannay’s adult life has taken a decided turn for the boring, when one night he decides to go to the theater. There he meets a mysterious woman (and a couple of clowns) during a performance by Mr. Memory. When shots are fired, Hannay finds himself hurtling toward a hilarious adventure built from a foundation of all the most famous noir, and into a delightful parody of the genre itself. A theatrical and hilarious send up of Hitchcockian thrillers, with four actors playing every character – a special event perfect for fall in the Touchstone Theatre.