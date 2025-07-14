media release: The original version of the classic comedy thriller, starring legendary British heart-throb, Robert Donat, was a highlight of Hitchcock’s career. While sitting in a London theatre watching a man perform dazzling memory tricks, Richard Hannay and the rest of the audience flee after hearing a gunshot. As he leaves, he encounters a young woman who asks if she can accompany him. Fascinated by her apparent terror, he agrees. During the night, however, she is murdered in his flat, and he must avoid the police long enough to find the real killers and clear his name.

The 39 Steps

Mon Jul 14 2025 | 7:00 pm CST

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Production Year: 1935

Runtime: 86 minutes

Experience Hitchcock on the Big Screen at Hillside Theater at Taliesin.

This summer, film lovers and theater enthusiasts alike are in for a treat. Taliesin Preservation, River Valley Film Club and American Players Theatre are thrilled to invite you to a special cinematic event: a screening of three iconic Alfred Hitchcock films at the beautifully renovated Hillside Theater at Taliesin.

In anticipation of APT’s upcoming fall production of The 39 Steps—a fast-paced, witty adaptation inspired by Hitchcock’s 1935 classic of the same name—this film series offers a unique opportunity to dive into the suspense, intrigue, and style that made Hitchcock a legend.

Mark your calendars, and join us for this perfect prelude to our thrilling fall production!

Pick up your tickets for the films here! Tickets are $10 per film.