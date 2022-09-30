press release: The C.E.Os present...The 608 Tune UP

Broadway meets hip-hop in Madison, Wisconsin. The funniest comedian in the city, Antoine McNeail. will host and perform comedy. Dance choreographed by Papa-Kobina to express the artist's lyrics. Improv paintings in correlation to the vibes of the live music performed by the hottest artists in the town. The event will be catered and sounds provided by the cultural King - Dj Will E Banks!

10pm- 1am show time, September 30, Quality CBD

Donations- $20

H﻿ost: A﻿ntoine McNeail- Owner of 1 Motion Outreach. He hosts, performs, and organizes comedy events every month.

https://www.facebook.com/ ComedyAndPoetryJam

Bang- Is an artist/promoter. Owner of Blaze The Stage. He has a mixtape dropping end of September titled "The Cover 2". Also has a collaborative mixtape with Dude Da Def titled "The Co Lab". bangtooreal.net

1neofmani- Is a hip hop artist/entrepreneur. He is the owner of the clothing line "Less Work" and has a recently dropped mixtape titled "We The Way".

https://www.facebook.com/ eyeambreyon

Dude Da Def- Is a hip hop artist and founder of "Artistry UNLIMITED LLC". He has a collaborative mixtape with Bang titled "The Co Lab" dropping soon.

https://facebook.com/dudedadef

Marcus Porter- Is an artist/engineer/hip hop teacher and runs the Odd House Studio for Oddly Arranged Media. He is in the process of running three studios where he teaches kids to use hip-hop to learn schools curriculum.

https://www.facebook.com/ marcus.m.porter.7

Koby- The leader of the dance group "The Hitterz Collective" is a talented group of hip hop dancers based in Madison WI. He teaches dance classes and also organize dance events.

https://www.facebook.com/ papakobina.brewoo.9