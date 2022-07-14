The Addams Family

Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater, 7 pm on 7/14-16 and 2 pm, 7/17, Cambridge Historic School. $15 adv.

media release: The ghoulish Addams family are visiting the graveyard for an annual gathering of all family members (living, dead, and undecided) to celebrate what it is to be an Addams ("When You're an Addams"). Uncle Fester stops the Ancestors' return to their graves to enlist their help. He explains that Wednesday, under protest, has invited her new (normal) boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, and his parents, Mal and Alice, to dinner. While torturing Pugsley on a rack, Wednesday admits that love is pulling her in a new direction ("Pulled"). Meanwhile, Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez, worry about her changing ways.