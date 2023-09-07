The Adults

media release: USA | 2023 | DCP | 91 min.

Director: Dustin Defa;

Cast: Michael Cera, Sophia Lillis, Hannah Gross

Cera stars as a poker addict returning to his hometown in this characteristically offbeat and perceptive dramedy from the director of Person to Person. As he reconnects with his two sisters in the house they grew up in, the siblings revert to their childhood language of inside jokes and make-believe—and their accompanying long-buried grudges. Building on a trifecta of bravura performances from Cera, Gross, and Asteroid City’s Lillis, the film’s apparently lowkey amiability builds to a bounty of funny, raw, and resonant revelations about family relationships.

FALL PREMIERES

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the second edition of the UW Cinematheque’s Fall Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.