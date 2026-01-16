media release: USA | 1988 | DCP | 126 min.

Director: Terry Gilliam

Cast: John Neville, Sarah Polley, Eric Idle

Filming at Italy’s Cinecittà studios and utilizing several members of Federico Fellini’s usual crew, Gilliam created his most visually sumptuous movie: a classic German children’s story retold with Monty Python-esque humor. Neville and Polley are a perfectly charming pair of leads as the Baron and his young companion. The supporting cast includes Oliver Reed, Uma Thurman, and Robin Williams as the King of the Moon. A restored 4K DCP will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

New Restorations and Special Presentations

In addition to several titles showing in our Owen Kline and John Ford series, other 35mm presentations this calendar include Todd Haynes’ Safe, screening in honor of its 30th anniversary; Masaki Kobayashi’s thrilling and beloved samurai drama, Harakiri; and two Hong Kong classics from director Tsui Hark: The Blade and Green Snake – showing in special prints from the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special presentations on DCP include the first Madison theatrical screening of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy (J’accuse); two star-studded thrillers from the late 1970s, Capricorn One and Rollercoaster; and new restorations of Adrian Lyne’s terrifying Jacob’s Ladder, Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin, Luchino Visconti’s Conversation Piece, and Terry Gilliam’s sumptuous The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.