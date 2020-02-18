The Affordable Housing Crisis in Dane County and Beyond

press release: Crossroads of Ideas is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

It’s hard to imagine an issue that affects more people than the cost of housing, one of the most basic needs. Join local experts to discuss the future of affordable housing in Dane County and beyond. Hear what’s happening right now and what needs to happen around the state to address this critical social issue.

Featuring:

- Tom Landgraf, Grainger School of Business, Graaskamp Center for Real Estate

- Olivia Parry, Dane County Senior Planner, Dane County Housing Initiative

- Revel Sims, Planning and Landscape Architecture