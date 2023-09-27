The African Influence in Latin America Music

media release: Room 3110A Health Sciences Learning Center

Betto Arcos is a radio journalist, writer, curator and music promoter based in Los Angeles. Mr. Arcos is a regular contributor to NPR and BBC Radio 3, with a focus on stories about music from all over Latin America and the world. Betto has also taught arts & culture and broadcast journalism at Loyola Marymount. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism with honors from the University of Colorado-Boulder and is a native of Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

Latinx Heritage Month: Transplanting Traditions

This year’s theme of Transplanting Traditions honors our shared Latinx heritage, recognizing that many of our customs, communities, and cultures have been transplanted across the world. Though aspects of Latinx culture have been taken by mainstream society, this month celebrates the ways in which Latinx communities cultivate and spread our traditions–through generations, and to new spaces. From our native plants and cultural foods, to beauty trends and Latin beats, our heritage flourishes far and wide. We are proud to honor our roots as we continually adapt to new soils. Join us this month to celebrate, learn about, and uplift Latinx heritage.

#UWLatinxHM

Find a complete list of campus community events at students.wisc.edu/latinx.